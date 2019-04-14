I see the Democrats continue to demand President Trump should release his tax returns. I guess this is more important than representing their constituents.
How about this idea. Congressman Ron Kind should author a bill that requires the president, vice president, members of Congress and members of the Supreme Court to release their tax returns every year they are in office.
If the Democrats want transparency, then I say voters want everybody in Washington, D.C., to be transparent.
I encourage everybody who reads this to write a letter to Congressman Kind requesting he author this bill.
Dan Schreiter, Westby