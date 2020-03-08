Dan Smrekar: Wisconsin has towns, not townships

It is wrong when any article or presentation I read or hear uses the term townships when talking about places in Wisconsin.

We do not have townships in Wisconsin. When those who are unknowing use the term, I think they just don’t know any better. Leaders and the press should know better. Maybe they think they are out East.

Wisconsin is not out East. Wisconsin has town governments.

Dan Smrekar, Millston

Editor's note: There are 1,265 town governments in Wisconsin.

