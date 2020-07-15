Dan Solie: Appreciate Hiawatha's legacy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Perhaps the mayor of La Crosse does not know who Chief Hiawatha was and his accomplishments.

Perhaps the mayor does not know that Chief Hiawatha was one of the great and most respected Native Americans in history, that in pre-colonial times Chief Hiawatha was the leader of the Mohawk tribe of New York and that Chief Hiawatha was the enlightened person who facilitated peace and harmony among the Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida and Mohawk Native Americans and through his persistence and determination the Iroquois Nation was born.

Perhaps the mayor of La Crosse does not know who Anthony Zimmerhakl was and his respect for Native Americans. Perhaps the mayor does not know that Anthony Zimmerhakl, sculptor of Chief Hiawatha, was a highly respected La Crosse artist and that Mr. Zimmerhakl had a profound admiration for all Native American Indians, and to that end well more than 50 percent of his art portfolio are works that celebrate the goodness of Native American Indians.

Perhaps the mayor does not know who the people of La Crosse County are and their high regard for our Native American culture.