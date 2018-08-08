I respectfully disagree with your July 29 editorial conclusion that "it may be well past the time that the statue (of Chief Hiawatha) find a new home."
Chief Hiawatha has been and should remain at Riverside Park. Our history books say Chief Hiawatha was the Great Peacemaker because he brought five New York tribes together to live peacefully. We all should respect what Chief Hiawatha accomplished and the great man he was.
Anthony Zimmerhakl's gift of his art to our community has been standing at the north end of Riverside Park since 1962. Our community and many of those visiting have respected and appreciated his gift.
Your editorial statement said ”you understand the feelings of those who find the statue disrespectful, demeaning and an offensive caricature." Who are those who believe Chief Hiawatha is objectionable; Mayor Kabat, the Ho-Chunk Nation, some La Crosse council members, the editorial board of the La Crosse Tribune?
And what about La Crosse County residents? Do they ﬁnd this wonderful, iconic and historic statue objectionable? Do they believe Chief Hiawatha's wonderful story of peace is disrespectful and demeaning?
Let's put the question of Chief Hiawatha to a referendum. Chief Hiawatha belongs to us all.
I have no doubt the outcome would be that Chief Hiawatha would be preserved and remain where he stands today as an important symbol of our community's deep honor and respect for Native American Indians, for the Chief Hiawatha story of peace and as a wonderful symbol of respect for our history and heritage.
Dan Solie, Onalaska