Dan Soshnik: Find smarter ways of utilizing Postal Service

Following up on John Crisp's column (Tribune, May 20), I find it sad that our government will bail out large corporations but not USPS.
The Postal Service is a huge employer. In fact, it also has one of the largest fleets of vehicles in the world. And when the Bush administration got wind of the postal service upgrading to electric vehicles, it passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act. It forced the service to pony up billions a year for 10 years paying it forward for retiree health benefits for 75 years. In other words, for retirees who hadn't been born yet, much less taken the postal exam.
When the Great Recession hit, the USPS really started to bleed red ink and Congress refused to repeal the law, nor did it help bail it out. The agency had to resort to panic austerity measures that were largely ineffective.
I believe they were worried that large private corporations (like Pepsico) would follow their lead and switch to electric. I also believe that privatizing the USPS in this new age of terrorism would be an absolute disaster for our national security. This could be much worse than pipe bombs and anthrax threats.
Bailing out an essential service is called "funding it appropriately." What the USPS really needs is a modern facelift. We could develop a postal banking system, and since they are already spread out even in remote areas, it would be an ideal staging area for a broadband internet utility.
Dan Soshnik, La Crosse
