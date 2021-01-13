Dan Soshnik: Putting party over county

Well there isn't many days left for Donald Trump to show us his healthcare plan, get Mexico to pay for his wall, lock up Hillary, release the JFK info, and show us the meaning of law and order.

The Republican Party is doing what they normally do -- putting party before the American people. It's become a game with them like the Packers vs Bears. Republicans wanted their tax breaks and that's why they were so proud to bring him to the Charmant Hotel four years ago. They knew they were getting a bully reality TV show host with no political experience. They knew he had business ties to Putin and had to go outside this country to get loans because of past bankruptcies. They knew all of that and they still support him.

What they didn't know is that he would lead a coup d"etat that got people killed and desecrated our Capitol. His insurrection cost this country lives, money, and wasted time. They now know much more and still want to put party over country just like they wanted to do with Nixon.

All you have to do is listen to the Watergate tapes to know what a despicable person Nixon was, and now Donald Trump is on record to.

Dan Soshnik

La Crosse

