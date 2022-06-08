 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dan Soshnik: Ron Johnson doesn't deserve 6 more years

The billionaires band is back together. After promising not to run again, career politician Ron Johnson is back running commercials ad nauseam on regular TV and streaming services. He's back for Round 3.

We all ought to be sick of him by the end of summer. Somebody should tell him inflation isn't a tax and what causes it. Republicans want to use that like they did with Carter after Nixon and Ford, two of the most corrupt presidents in history.

Johnson doesn't give a darn about the elderly. If he did he wouldn't want to defund the ACA and Medicare, and he calls Social Security a Ponzi scheme. (Somebody should explain what that is to him too.) I believe he will try to open up northern Wisconsin to more mining and possibly vote to open up the Great Lakes to energy exploration. If he really was concerned about small business, he wouldn't support breaks for big business and people that don't need tax breaks like his billionaire friends.

Johnson also refused to condemn Trump inciting the insurrectionists on Jan 6. Silence is condoning. By his actions and by his votes Johnson has demonstrated that he can't be trusted to do what's best for the people in Wisconsin. Career politician Ron Johnson doesn't deserve six more years.

Dan Soshnik, La Crosse 

