Dan Soshnik; Time to move past the filibuster

I liked the editorial on the filibuster but it didn't give many ways it could be fixed. The ideas given imply things would change. I don't believe it would.

There is too much money being thrown around to greedy politicians who are guided by greed. Comments were made that Democrats should be careful what they wish for implying that it wouldn't benefit them. It didn't make things worse in the House, why would it in the Senate?

Many times people are afraid of change because they assume things will be worse. Just think of all the things that wouldn't have been invented if everyone thought that way. It isn't in the Constitution and everything shouldn't have to be. That's why we have laws and the ability to change them. I've always believed majority rules and that includes our voting procedures. We shouldn't need a nuclear option to change things and a little group of willful men shouldn't be allowed to hold up the duties of the Senate.

It's time for less small talk and more action. Alexander Hamilton on the filibuster -- "It's real operation is to destroy the energy of the government and to substitute the pleasure, caprice, or artifices of an insignificant, turbulent, or corrupt junto, to the regular deliberations and decisions of a respectable majority."

Dan Soshnik

La Crosse

