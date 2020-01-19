Dan Stevens: Onalaska is blessed with strong candidates

Onalaska is fortunate to have an excellent slate of candidates in the February primary.

Whichever two candidates for mayor move on to the spring election, our city is in very good hands. Both Bob Muth (who dropped from the race) and Jim Binash are U.S. veterans, had distinguished careers and both are experienced having served as alderman and council president.

Terry Bauer is an active Rotarian who put Moon Tunes on the map and was instrumental in making the new bandstand in La Crosse a reality.

Mayor Kim Smith is one of the most thoughtful and intelligent members in our municipal government and has extensive knowledge of the city's finances, budget and capital improvements.

I know each candidate and can say with conviction that each wants what is best for the city of Onalaska.

Out of all the issues and problems a city could face, having too many well-qualified candidates is refreshing. I am confident that any of the candidates would work well with our Common Council.

Dan Stevens, Onalaska

Dan Stevens is 2nd District alderman in Onalaska.

