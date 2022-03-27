Dan Stevens: Re-elect Diane Wulf in Onalaska

Residents are fortunate to have a dedicated public servant who essentially serves as a full-time legislator in a part-time position. Could we expect anything less from someone who’s work ethic is extraordinary?

No one works harder as an alderperson. Her efforts in constituent services are so comprehensive and thorough that she regularly fields calls from outside her district as people know she gets results quickly. Her knowledge of city hall happenings is paramount as she meets regularly with department heads and attends almost all meetings whether she is on the committee or not. Her attention to detail has saved the city thousands of dollars each budget cycle with her frugal fiscal outlook.