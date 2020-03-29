Dan Stevens: Support Smith for Onalaska mayor

Last week, I witnessed two local political office seekers going door-to-door, ringing doorbells so they could speak directly to potential voters.

I am dumbfounded that anyone seeking to serve the public would willingly put entire neighborhoods at risk for political gain. COVID-19 is extremely contagious even when the carrier is asymptomatic. Anyone who engages in this inadvisable and unessential activity is at best ignorant and at worst willfully negligent of health concerns.

Either way, these individuals are unfit to make public policy decisions. If any vote seekers knock on your door during this pandemic, do not open it. Vote for the other candidate instead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We should applaud Mayor Kim Smith for how she has handled both city governance and her campaign during this crisis. Mayor Smith has put public health and safety above her own political aspirations. Kim has suspended her door-to-door contact and instead has focused on ensuring municipal and emergency services can safely continue to serve and protect our citizens.

This shows the character and servant leadership traits that make her the right person for the job. Kim has 20 years of experience with municipal government and has built trust with the departments she oversees. This is not the time to switch to a newcomer without experience.