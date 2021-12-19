Dan Theno: GOP state senator calls election probe what it is

Finally, we have a state Republican political leader willing to step forward to call out the Gableman investigation into the 2020 election for what it is -- a charade and a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.

State Sen. Kathleen Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) is to be commended for her bravery and honesty. She will undoubtedly be vilified in some quarters by those who still cling to the false notion that there was massive fraud that gave the state to Biden over Trump last year. Even after countless recounts, audits, studies and court cases, Assembly Speaker Vos found it convenient to hire former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to do yet another review for an estimated $680,000 of taxpayer money.

Gableman, who has publicly admitted that he knows little about how elections are run and who didn’t even vote in seven recent elections, is reportedly being paid $11,000 per month to carry out a farcical investigation.

As a former Wisconsin Republican State Senator myself, I commend Sen. Bernier for pointing out the fact that the Gableman clown act is hurting the Republican Party and people’s faith in elections.

Sen. Dan Theno (retired)

R-25th District. Green Bay

