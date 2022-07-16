Daniel Chotzen: The basic right to boycott

A basic right of all people is how they choose to spend their money.

This is also true of how they choose not to spend it. In the case of ending apartheid in South Africa, it was the choice of not buying goods from companies invested in the apartheid government that helped to bring it down.

Amnesty International, a UN special expert for its Human Rights Council and several other human rights groups have concluded that actions of the Israeli government toward its Palestinian neighbors e.g. restrictions of freedoms, targeted violence and lack of due process constitute apartheid. The Palestine BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanction) movement is now applying this effective strategy toward companies doing business with Israel. To head off this right of people to use their spending power to protest a government's actions, powerful pro-Israeli advocacy groups have worked with U.S. state legislatures to pass laws opposing BDS.

An Arkansas law requires state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel. A similar law was passed in Wisconsin in 2018 for contracts worth over $100,000. These laws clearly go beyond unconstitutional to violating basic human rights of freedom of choice. Allowing such laws to exist imposes support for Israeli apartheid policies on U.S. citizens, as well.

Daniel Chotzen

Viroqua