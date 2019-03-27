I urge all town of Shelby voters to support the reelection of Tim Padesky to the position of town supervisor.
Tim is a longtime Shelby resident and successful businessman.
He possesses the abilities to deal with the complexities of the governance of a township that is both rural and urban, wishes to grow yet retain its uniqueness, and wants to retain its independence, but knows it is part of a metro community.
Tim is not a single-issue candidate. His reasonable, forward thinking makes him the best candidate for the future of Shelby.
Please support him.
Daniel Coughlin, La Crosse