I urge all town of Shelby voters to support the reelection of Tim Padesky to the position of town supervisor.

Tim is a longtime Shelby resident and successful businessman.

He possesses the abilities to deal with the complexities of the governance of a township that is both rural and urban, wishes to grow yet retain its uniqueness, and wants to retain its independence, but knows it is part of a metro community.

Tim is not a single-issue candidate. His reasonable, forward thinking makes him the best candidate for the future of Shelby.

Please support him.

Daniel Coughlin, La Crosse

