Daniel Moen: Vote Mackenzie Mindel for change

It’s wonderful seeing such interest among our citizens in local politics, and not simply to complain. After learning that Mackenzie Mindel was running for the District 8 Common Council seat, I became excited for the potential of having such an individual as a city representative.

Mackenzie is driven to engage with those in her district and address the City of La Crosse’s operations to achieve a shared vision. To have a candidate who is genuine, accessible, and open-minded, and who considers her home, district, and city to be significant in her and her family’s lives, is refreshing, to say the least. Combined with an impressive background, she is equipped with the tools and skills to serve La Crosse in providing leadership and direction.

La Crosse needs to have a Common Council that recognizes the successes as well as the mistakes of the past, constructively and thoughtfully addresses the present, and plan for the future. Mindel has the ability to work together in overcoming obstacles, and she’ll serve the community while engaging with all residents of District 8.

To have a candidate with her track record of getting things done, gives me reassurance when it comes time to vote on April 6. She is qualified and motivated to put La Crosse on track for an even brighter future. And if there is a way to lower taxes, that would be even better.”