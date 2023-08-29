A just-released U.S. Department of Agriculture report reveals that puppies nearly escaped and even fell from a cage at a Vernon County dog breeder’s operation. Federal officials have notified the breeder that he also violated federal law by being “not sure” if any of his 39 adult dogs were vaccinated against distemper and parvovirus.

Small and big box chain pet stores alike buy vulnerable living beings from animal factories like this. The neglect found near Hillsboro is exactly why PETA urges the public never to buy from breeders or pet stores.

If readers are ready to welcome a new family member into your home, please save a life by adopting an animal from a reputable shelter or rescue group.

Daniel Paden

Norfolk, Virginia