Daniel Potaracke: A better way to solve cat problem

I'm not against capturing cats in La Crosse ....actually, I think the cats should be captured and then either placed for adoption or euthanized. I had read more than once about how many birds and small mammals that cats kill each year and it really is astronomical in numbers.

Actually, I think euthanasia is probably more humane in the long run anyway with the subzero weather we are currently experiencing. How many cats will freeze to death over the next week is a good question and how humane is that?

Sorry if I come across as uncaring but, I'd rather see euthanasia as a better way to solve the problem and way less expensive. Please use my tax dollars better.

Daniel Potaracke

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0