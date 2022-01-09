 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel Potaracke: A better way to solve cat problem

I'm not against capturing cats in La Crosse ....actually, I think the cats should be captured and then either placed for adoption or euthanized. I had read more than once about how many birds and small mammals that cats kill each year and it really is astronomical in numbers.

Actually, I think euthanasia is probably more humane in the long run anyway with the subzero weather we are currently experiencing. How many cats will freeze to death over the next week is a good question and how humane is that?

Sorry if I come across as uncaring but, I'd rather see euthanasia as a better way to solve the problem and way less expensive. Please use my tax dollars better.

Daniel Potaracke

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News