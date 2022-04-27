 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel Potaracke: Questioning cost at EV station

I do congratulate Kwik Trip on installing an EV station for charging electric cars! It is the wave of the future although, I do have to ask, "What took so long?" As there are more and more e-cars out there, there should be more charging stations available to travelers.

The problem I am writing about is Kwik Trip is gouging consumers for what they say would be a 40-mile charging for $9. That is outrageous!! I have an e-car that has a range of 240 miles which I charge overnight in my garage. As the charger is bluetooth, I know how much electricity is used to fully charge my e-car and it costs me between $10 to $12. So, when I read that Kwik Trip is charging $9 for a 40-mile charge, it would cost me $63 if I used their charger!

While I applaud Kwik Trip on installing chargers, I do have to call them out for ripping people off with that price. But then, they do have a reputation for that with gas prices.

Daniel Potaracke

Onalaska

