I know that Gov. Scott Walker believes that what he has accomplished in his terms as governor has been for the good of Wisconsin. But the final test of his dedication to all the citizens of this state is soon to be played out.
He has two choices in how to respond to the GOP's thwarting of the voices of a majority of Wisconsin voters: The end justifies the means or do unto others as you would have them do unto to you.
Gov. Walker is a Christian and would want to be seen as an ethical and fair man as well. What will his legacy be?
Daniel Schneider, La Crosse