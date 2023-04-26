On February 4, 2022, I filed a service request with the city of La Crosse to have blinking stop signs installed at 5th Avenue South and King Street. They are also needed on the corner by the children's museum.

The exact response back from the city traffic engineer was, "Blinking stop signs are an added cost and maintenance problem. The city as a standard does not install blinking signs."

I realize the wheels of government turn slowly but the wheels of common sense shouldn't. On April 7, I saw a child almost get run over and killed. The driver did not stop completely at the stop sign. In this one-block area is a school on one corner (and a park across the street) and the children's museum within a block on the next corner. And next to that a movie theater.

Also in this area are bus stops and trucks loading, which sometimes block the existing signs. People every single day are speeding through this area without stopping and this includes bicycles. To my knowledge, there are no school zone signs nor children present signs. The money and effort to improve this area for safety is a small price to pay to keep children and other pedestrians safe.

This nonsense has went on long enough and I hope if I have to bring it up a third time it isn't an "I told you so letter." Doing nothing may cost the city a lot more.

Daniel Soshnik

La Crosse