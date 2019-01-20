This shutdown isn't about the wall. President Donald Trump had two years of GOP control to build it.
This is about spreading more hate against immigrants, trying to distract from the Mueller investigation and indictments and creating chaos no matter who gets hurt.
The Immigration Reform and Control Act failed to make true reform because it didn't create a realistic way to punish employers hiring undocumented laborers.
When President Ronald Reagan was at the Berlin wall he said: "Every man is a Berliner forced to look upon a scar. Then he said "Mr Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall."
If Trump gets his way, I propose we tear down the wall and build homes for veterans and shelters for homeless people.
A piece of the Berlin wall rests at the Reagan Presidential Library. Perhaps a piece of this one will rest at Trump's gravesite someday after it is torn down and people can reflect on what it means.
Let's hope the American people see much better in 2020. I'm also hoping that we are not a new generation forced to look upon another scar.
Daniel Soshnik, La Crosse