It's interesting to me that climate change deniers like Chip DeNure comment about how cold it is and the weatherman can't get it right but accept the evidence that our last Ice Age was 2.5 million years ago.
I don't believe the Occam's Razor principle is the right answer as it pertains to our environment. There is no easy answer and I don't think our climatologists are ignoring history and practicing pseudo-archeology by exaggerating and fabricating evidence.
Humans are affecting most things in our environment and always have. But, now our population is going on 8 billion and there are more than 1.5 billion vehicles on the planet.
Our landfills and oceans are filling with plastic and then there's nuclear waste.
Skepticism is always warranted but denialism is not skepticism. Everyone doubts things that are contrary to their preconceptions and biases. The question is, are their views amenable to revision by new evidence?
Denialists start with their political, economic or religious biases and work backward to determine what evidence they are willing to accept. It's not science; it's the opposite of science.
Everyone has a required level of evidence to convince them that something is possible, likely, unlikely, and so on. But the denialists typically set a bar that is impossibly high for accepting evidence from scientists, while having almost no bar at all for alleged evidence that seems to refute the scientists.
Daniel Soshnik, La Crosse