More than 370 ex-prosecutors who served under both Democrat and Republican administrations say in a new letter that President Donald Trump would have been charged with obstruction of justice if he were anyone other than president.
Time to change that and remind everyone in the United States of America that nobody is above the law.
And while we're at it, let's pass a law that states every candidate for the office of president must show his or her tax returns at a determined time well in advance of Election Day. I propose we do that before the presidential election in 2020.
Daniel Soshnik, La Crosse