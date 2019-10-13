One-and-a-half million children die each year from vaccine-preventable diseases.
While there have not been any cases of measles in Wisconsin in recent years, neighboring states have had cases.
In April, Iowa had its first cases of measles since 2011. Being a student at the University of Iowa, this was incredibly concerning to me. How is it that we live in a country with such easy access to vaccines, yet citizens are still contracting these vaccine-preventable diseases?
Around the world, 13.5 million children lack access to vaccination services. There are strong vaccine programs here in the United States, yet there have been cases of measles in the Midwest in recent years, which is why it is important now than ever to support global vaccine programs around the world.
For every $1 spent on childhood immunizations, the world sees $44 in economic growth, so why wouldn’t we support our vaccine programs?
By expanding access to existing vaccines, we can save a child’s life every 20 seconds. Shot at Life, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, supports these global vaccine programs, and I urge you to support these programs by contacting your members of Congress.
Danielle Wissink, Onalaska