Darcy and Bernie Lenz: Padesky seeks office to help others

Why do we support Gary Padesky for County Board?

Gary listens and carefully considers the impacts the decisions he makes will have. This makes him a great friend and public servant, because really listening to people is the best way to get to a mutually beneficial solution.

Gary is trustworthy in big and small ways. If he makes a commitment you can count on him. Like when he says he’ll let your dog out you know he will. If he is helping a constituent, he will follow through no matter how many phone calls it takes.

Gary looks out for people. When a neighbor needs help, Gary is the first to step up or to go the extra mile. He seeks office to help others, not for power. We need more people like Gary who seek office simply to serve.

Gary is respectful, thoughtful and welcoming. Friends, neighbors and strangers are all welcome on the porch. I have repeatedly seen him talking with groups of people having wildly varying viewpoints. He just naturally leads thoughtful and respectful conversation. This is so valuable in those making decisions for the good of everyone in the county.

The qualities that make Gary a valued friend and neighbor are the same qualities that will make him a great County Board member. Gary is a great listener; he’s also trustworthy, helpful, respectful and thoughtful.

Please consider joining me in supporting Gary Padesky for County Board.

Darcy and Bernie Lenz

La Crosse

