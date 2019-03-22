Court of Appeals Judge Lisa Neubauer is fighting to protect an independent, impartial, fair judiciary in our state. That’s why I support her election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 2.
She is experienced, with more than 31 years in the law as a federal court clerk, a law firm partner and, for the past 11 years, as a Court of Appeals judge, issuing thousands of decisions and hundreds of precedential opinions.
Her work on the Court of Appeals has shown she has no agenda other than clear and thoughtful opinions that reflect solid principles of law. I’m confident she will continue to be that kind of justice on the Supreme Court.
As a judge and as a lawyer, she has shown the highest integrity, intelligence, scholarship and impartiality. She is dedicated to applying the law, not creating it.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is vitally important to our state, and it needs Judge Neubauer as its newest member.
Darcy J. Rood, Readstown