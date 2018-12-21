Rebecca Stakston of Westby recently wrote she'll be saying "Merry Christmas" to everyone and gave her reasons (thankfully not including the annual Fox News "War on Christmas").
I'll continue wishing everyone "Happy Holidays" for the same reasons she gave and more.
Not everyone celebrates Christmas. The Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah while atheists can celebrate the Winter Solstice. So "Merry Christmas" is not inclusive to everyone.
Add gift shopping and parties that can make matters delightful, stressful or both. Therefore, the narrow thinking of simply wishing someone "Merry Christmas" adds to the misery and selfishness of the season.
Since Rebecca could be greeting this to someone she doesn't know, like myself, I would consider this an insult for disrespecting myself and others by her assuming we believe like she does.
"Happy Holidays" or even "Season's Greetings" is much more inclusive to all people regardless of faith and standing in our world. This also promotes peace through respect which Christians preach but fail to fulfill here.
Christians should celebrate life each day by applying the Golden Rule and remember that real peace begins with themselves showing respect toward others.
"Happy Holidays" to all and that includes the New Year, too.
Darral Faas, La Crosse