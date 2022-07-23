 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darren Hynek: Bjerkos the right choice for Vernon County sheriff

My name is Darren A. Hynek, retired Senior Special Agent, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, Clandestine Laboratory Entry Team Member, Wisconsin Tactical Team Member. Tactical Team Leader.

It is my honor to endorse my friend and long time Colleague Scott Bjerkos for the position of sheriff of Vernon County.

As a Special Agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, I have worked with Scott for over 20 years. We have worked on drug investigations together, investigated, made tactical entry into, dismantled and arrested individuals that were manufacturing methamphetamine, investigated homicides and sexual crimes against children, all critically impacting Vernon County and the surrounding areas.

I have observed Scott's drive and dedication to serve and protect the citizens of Vernon County and I can say wholeheartedly that no other candidate cares more for the safety of the citizens or has dedicated so much of their life to making Vernon County a place where families and businesses can live and prosper. Scott -- a life long citizen of Vernon County -- is the right choice.

Darren Hynek

Loganville, WI

