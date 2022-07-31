 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darren Hynek: Supporting Fritz Leinfelder for sheriff

I am a retired Special Agent from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Justice. I have had the opportunity to work alongside sheriff candidate Fritz Leinfelder during my employment at the state. It is my honor to endorse my friend and longtime colleague for the position of sheriff of La Crosse County.

Fritz and I have worked together on numerous dangerous drug, endangered children, and homicide investigations over the past 20 years and have both served on the Clandestine Laboratory Entry Team, a team serving throughout Wisconsin. Our investigative work led us to interrupting numerous drug trafficking organizations, whose work crossed both state and federal jurisdictions. Left untouched, these cases would have had devastating impacts on La Crosse County and its citizens. I have personally observed Fritz’s dedication and determination to protect and serve the citizens of La Crosse County.

It is my pleasure to support Fritz Leinfelder as he campaigns to become your next sheriff of La Crosse County.

Darren Hynek

Loganville, Wis.

