Darryle Clott: Don't miss presentation by Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss

For the past 16 years, Viterbo University has been bringing Holocaust survivors to the area. On Wednesday, March 24, Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss will do a zoom presentation from her home in London. We were privileged to have Eva speak at Viterbo in 2015 and 2017 to sold-out audiences.

In 1938 Germany invaded Austria causing many Jewish families to flee. Among the emigrants was eight-year-old Eva Geiringer, who with her mother, father, and brother, moved first to Belgium and then to Holland, where one of her neighbors was a German, Jewish girl of the same age.

The two girls became friends and playmates. Ultimately, both girls and their families were deported to Auschwitz. Later they would become stepsisters when Eva’s mother married Otto Frank, Anne’s father, in 1953.

Schloss survived Auschwitz and moved to England where she married and raised three daughters. Her stepsister did not survive Auschwitz but kept a diary that did. Her name was Anne Frank.

Since 1985 Eva has devoted herself to Holocaust education. She speaks world-wide, has written three books, and had a play written about her life.

