Congratulations to everyone involved in the La Crosse Community Theater production of "Honk Jr." through the Penguin Project.

The Penguin Project provides children with special needs an opportunity to develop creative skills, build relationships and star in a musical production with support from peer mentors.

"Honk Jr." was an entertaining and meaningful endeavor telling the timeless story of the ugly duckling by Hans Christian Anderson. It took a huge number of volunteers and exceptional effort in so many areas: costumes, scenery, lighting, properties, sound, choreography, music and direction along with the all-important actors who stole our hearts. The theater was filled with love as we watched this magical, heartwarming production.

A special thank you to parents and guardians who, for 12 long weeks brought students to rehearsals. Thank you to all involved including volunteers, sponsors and supporters who generously gave their time, resources and unwavering encouragement to show what happens when love and skill come together to create a masterpiece.

Darryle Clott

La Crosse