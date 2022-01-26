Dave Berger: Re-elect Padesky to County Board

I concur with former Mayor Joe Chilson of Onalaska. Everything he said about Gary Padesky is so right on. I'd like to add that Gary is very conscientious and compassionate. Gary will do the research necessary and will enforce his common sense approach and rectify a possible solution to an existing situation.
Judy Kimmel (Jan. 12 letter) is also spot on and correct.
I urge all voters in La Crosse County to get out and vote on February 15. Voters in District 7 should return Gary Pedesky for a second term. Gary is good for District 7 and all of the county.
Dave Berger
Onalaska