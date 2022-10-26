Dave Brand: Supporting Ganrude for sheriff

This is a voting year again and I hope everyone gets out to cast their vote to the person that will do a good job representing the people he serves.

I had 52-years’ experience in law enforcement, so I know Sheriff Ron Ganrude as I have known him since he worked with the St. Charles Police Department and then working for the Winona County Sheriff's Office. He has worked his way up as a leader, serving as Lieutenant, Chief Deputy when I was Sheriff and then Sheriff starting in 2015.

We both served the people of Winona County through disasters such as the one in 2007 and he handled many more over the past years.

He has training in leadership and keeps learning. Ganrude is honest, dependable, hardworking and will go the extra mile plus, he is a Christian serving to the best of his ability. I will cast my vote for Sheriff Ron Ganrude.

Dave Brand