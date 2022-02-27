Dave Drewes: Seek help from the 'village'

“It takes a village to raise a child.” Yet we’re living in a society that not only doesn’t have that “village”, but the family, the fundamental unit of society, is falling apart.

Should we be surprised by the wave of crime across the country if we have children with no father or leader to teach them morality or ethics? Using the police to fix crime is like trying to use a bucket to bail out the Titanic.

We need strong families to have a strong society and nation.

However, there are family situations that for whatever reason are irreparable. This is where the “village” needs to help. The church was instituted by God to be a surrogate family – a home away from home for those from broken households. In Christ’s church we find surrogate grandmas, grandpas, moms, dads, brothers, and sisters to support us when we need positive role models.

No matter your marital status, find a local church where you can find the family you’ve always been looking for. Following Jesus Christ gives us a new start, guidelines to live a moral life, and forgiveness for when we fall short of that perfect standard. One such family-friendly community is Faith Lutheran Church, phone 608-782-3696.

Dave Drewes

La Crosse

