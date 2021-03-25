Dave Gebhart: Supporting Richard Becker in District 10

In the recent past I have worked with city officials to accommodate a facility for youth sports. One councilperson was exceptionally helpful in leading us through the city process.

When I called Richard Becker for guidance, he returned my call. This same councilperson has helped me in the past for my La Crosse home and an issue with our driveway. I have found him to be hard working, honest, objective and diligent in these projects.

I realize Richard is running for City Council in the 10th district. I know from the two projects he helped with he has the ability to do well representing you. Much of our city process is dependent on committees or specific departments. It can be difficult to get to the correct group to find solutions for your issue. Becker will listen to your concern, and if it has merit guide you to the correct person.

He shows up at meetings prepared and informed. He represents his constituents like they are family. I have found Becker to be open, and his follow-up was a major reason for our ultimate success. I want to thank Richard for bringing honor to being a public official. I respect his work.

Dave Gebhart

La Crosse

