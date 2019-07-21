Your front page, above the fold, headline story on July 16 “On a dangerous trajectory - Report: Without climate action, deadly heatwaves to soar in Wisconsin” is a subtle example of fake news. Or it could simply be a misunderstanding of the English language. Both of these alternatives are scarey (sic).
The writer of the article used the word “could” throughout the article to point out what some scientists, in one report, think might happen if we don’t take immediate and radical and expensive action to reduce global warming.
But the headline writer chose to give the clear impression that terrible things “will” happen if we don’t act right now. And your choice of quotes to lift from the entire report to highlight beneath the headline would likely cause a casual reader to think “We have the power to halt the destruction of the human race but we have to act right now.” This all sounds more like a marketing piece for the New Green Deal than real news.
Many people simply scan the headlines to get their news. So many Tribune readers will glance at this headline and think we’re doomed if everybody in the world doesn’t act immediately, and in a coordinated fashion, to lower the temperature of the entire planet. Then they’ll likely conclude, “We’re doomed.”
The report was released by the Union of Concerned Scientists. Well, there are a number of other concerned scientists who wouldn’t agree with their assessment.
Dave Konkol, Holmen