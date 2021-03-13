Dave Konkol: Russians successful in dividing this country

I thought “Caught in the Vortex" was a good column last Sunday. I also think that the Russians have been very successful in creating an atmosphere of anger and resentment leading to division in this country.

Their strategy seems to still be working because we now have our own home grown propagandists sewing division that seems to have taken on a uniquely Americanized life of its own. I’m not sure how you reel that back in, but I’m sure that our elected representatives could help by leading the way instead of feeding the beast.