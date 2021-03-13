 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dave Konkol: Russians successful in dividing this country

Dave Konkol: Russians successful in dividing this country

{{featured_button_text}}

Re: “Caught in the Vortex...” Opinion Piece:

I thought “Caught in the Vortex" was a good column last Sunday. I also think that the Russians have been very successful in creating an atmosphere of anger and resentment leading to division in this country.

Their strategy seems to still be working because we now have our own home grown propagandists sewing division that seems to have taken on a uniquely Americanized life of its own. I’m not sure how you reel that back in, but I’m sure that our elected representatives could help by leading the way instead of feeding the beast.

Dave Konkol

Holmen

0
0
0
1
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News