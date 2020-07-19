Dave Pretasky: Citizens should decide Hiawatha's fate

Dave Pretasky: Citizens should decide Hiawatha's fate

{{featured_button_text}}

With the decision on removing the Chief Hiawatha statue in Riverside Park, no offense meant to the city officials here.

With this decision to remove being very controversial, especially since we find out why the chief was honored for his peacekeeping, it would seem to make sense to have the residents of La Crosse make this important decision.

We have an election in November, so let's have the citizens of La Crosse decide.

Dave Pretasky, La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News