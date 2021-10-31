Dave Pretasky: Hatchery planning should start over

The Hatchery issue is extremely upsetting to many. First the zoning and now the proposed lease.

This started with the Parks Department only putting the “Request for Proposal” on its web site instead of properly putting this notice in the La Crosse Tribune and other media. Then it was announced the Parks Department would be spending $1 million on this building. Our citizens should know why and how they are spending their tax dollars.

The Visitors and Convention bureau was told the rent would be $60,000 per year. Now we find out the proposed lease with Hatchery LLC is for $2200 a month, and they can get 85% of the dollars refunded on approved remodeling. What businessman would put $1,000.000 into a building and lease it for $2200 per month?

If the citizens of La Crosse could vote we all know it would fail. Here’s what needs to happen. Our mayor and Common Council need to issue a new “Request for Proposal” and send this to all the media. This seems to be an under the table deal and we hope the Common Council and mayor will do the right thing. If you agree, please contact your Council member.

Dave Pretasky

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0