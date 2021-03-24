Dave Pretasky: Management experience key for new mayor

We have two candidates running for mayor of the City of La Crosse. Not having met either candidate it is very important to determine the background and experience of each candidate.

One candidate, Vicki Markussen, has put out her entire background for review. Her background has some positive points for her goal of being chosen as mayor. Therefore the question we need answered from Mitch Reynolds is, what experience does he bring to the table to take on this very challenging position? Has he owned or operated a business of any size? Has he managed a large group of employees. What background does he have that gives us confidence he will handle the large City budget and stay conservative in spending to hold down property taxes?