Dave Pretasky: Questions for the school board

The citizens of La Crosse appreciate the time and effort put in by the school board. Since the board has endorsed the new high school for the South Side, it only makes sense that the board provide additional information so the voters can make an informed decision on this request.
The following questions, if answered, will show total transparency. We request that each question be listed and completely answered, as well as posted in the La Crosse Tribune before the end of October.
- What is the purchase price the city would be paying for the Trane Company land and building?
- What is the current property tax amount Trane pays to the city that would be lost income for the city in the future?
- Was the purchase agreement signed by the school board approved by the Common Council?
- The proposed cost is $194.7 million. What is the actual total cost including interest over the term of the payment schedule?
- Is the $300,000 deposit refundable if this is voted down?
- What is the age of each school in the city?
- What would the increased busing costs be for the city to get all the high schools students to the new south side school?
- If the middle school students were moved into the current Central and Logan high schools, what schools could closed?
- If these schools are closed, what could they be sold for and how much property tax would that bring to the city each year?
- If these schools were closed, how much maintenance would that saved in the next five years?
- If these schools were closed, what would the saving be by no longer needing the administration staff?
- What could the saving be by elimination the utility costs?
Dave Pretasky
La Crosse