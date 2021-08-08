Dave Pretasky: Should the city be in the commercial, retail business?

Recently the Visitors and Convention Bureau rented the Riverside Park Building and was willing to raise the rent to over $40,000 per year. The Parks Department wanted over $80,000 per year. Now the department is considering spending $500,000 of our taxpayers' dollars to rehab the building.

If this continues to move forward please tell us how the city will get paid back for the huge investment, plus the previous rent amount offered. Also, does it make sense for the city to be in business to compete with the numerous hotels and banquet facilities already operating in La Crosse, that are paying high property taxes to the city?

All this information and plans needs to be made public prior going the Common Council, including all financial numbers. Should the city be in the commercial and retail business? Is the city wasting our tax dollars?

Dave Pretasky

La Crosse

