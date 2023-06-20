It is common knowledge that the streets in La Crosse are in horrible condition. In fact, it is embarrassing when out of town visitors drive into our wonderful downtown district.

So the question is, how much of the $22 million dollars from the American Relief Fund are going to be used to improve our city streets? The property tax paying citizens of La Crosse deserve to have some of these funds spent on our local roads.

In a spirit of transparency, a report should be published in the La Crosse Tribune showing how the dollars have been spent or committed so far, and their purpose, along with any dollars planned for street improvement.

Will we see this report published?

Dave Pretasky

La Crosse