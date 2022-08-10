Dave Pretasky: Take common sense approach to school consolidation

Rather than build a new $194 million school on the very south end of our city, would it not make much more sense to add the middle school 7th and 8th grade students from each end of the city to Logan and Central high schools. Both of these schools are far from obsolete. By adding the middle school children we contribute to a better utilization of both Logan and Central. This could also lead to shutting down two very old grade schools, saving huge costs and cutting down on administration.