Dave Pretasky: Take common sense approach to school consolidation

From the YOUR VIEWS: Letters on Wednesday's Opinion Page series

Is it asking too much for our school board to take a common sense approach to the controversial high school consolidation issue.

Rather than build a new $194 million school on the very south end of our city, would it not make much more sense to add the middle school 7th and 8th grade students from each end of the city to Logan and Central high schools. Both of these schools are far from obsolete. By adding the middle school children we contribute to a better utilization of both Logan and Central. This could also lead to shutting down two very old grade schools, saving huge costs and cutting down on administration.

Why spend $194 million of our hard earned tax dollars on this project. Also, it would be interesting to hear from the teachers at Logan High School to get their thoughts on north side students being required to potentially travel to Central High School or even further south. Let common sense prevail.

Dave Pretasky

La Crosse

