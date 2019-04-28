Congratulations, city of La Crosse, on my taxes going up on this property.
I am still wondering how my one-bedroom house built in 1929 on a 40-by-140 lot just increased by $29,100 in the new "tax software."
But that's OK, can't fight Der "Rathaus" as our forefathers from Germany call it.
Though I should mention to the businesses in our city, there will be less going to the movies, out to eat, road trips and less groceries in this retired couple's home because my house taxes just went up by nearly $1,000 a year (works out to about $85 a month).
And as far as attending anything at the La Crosse Center -- sorry, can't afford the price of admission.
I do hope that with this increased tax we all are paying, our streets will be plowed when it snows, (they were not the last two snows).
Maybe we can drive to the grocery store without needing a front-end alignment.
So, what's next, La Crosse? Wheel tax? I am glad the person who wrote the software for your tax increase can take the time to check the homes for actual fair market value before assigning a price on a home that we will never get for it.
No one in their right mind would want to pay the taxes in this city when 10 miles in any direction from La Crosse, the taxes are nearly half of what this city is taking from its homeowners.
Dave Roellig, La Crosse