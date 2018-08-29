Enough is enough with the wheel tax, Mayor Kabat.
The tax should be fair for all residents of the city. I have neighbors living across the street and down the block who are still using their Minnesota tags while living in a city where their property is taxed and have been for three years.
I have a neighbor who by city rules must keep a registered plate on a project car while it is parked on his property. Taxed? Yet it will not be on the street until the project is completed.
There are a lot of rentals, one being a block away, with four student-aged renters who have cars registered in their hometowns.
How many rentals in this city with what, 20,000 college students, most not paying a wheel tax, yet use the city streets daily.
I have elderly on fixed income living nearby, with one automobile in the garage, using it once a week if that. They get charged wheel tax, too. The mayor seems to think that every La Crosse City resident who owns a motorcycle, a Jeep for the weekends, a truck for their job and a vehicle for the spouse's job needs to pay four times what every one else does. That's incentive to leave town.
What about vehicles for students who attend Viterbo, Western and UW_La Crosse? Hospital vehicles? Kwik Trip trucks, cement trucks, cabs, school buses, ambulances, car dealers, and you needed five guys and three trucks to fill cracks last week.
Dave Roellig, La Crosse