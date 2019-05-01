Harry Griswold’s opinion piece in the Sunday Tribune might be paraphrased as: “My story proves that socialism is very, very bad, and we must teach our students this.”
The logical extension is: “If I or my cohorts choose to label any program or policy as socialism, we should be able to destroy it without any consideration as to merit.”
I believe that socialism is vaguely defined, but there are many different elements and degrees of socialism. These types and degrees are debated all the time in public policy, whether the term is used or not.
There seems to be a concerted attempt to brand all socialism as evil. Does this dictate that our Social Security system be privatized?
Dave Schaefer, Whitehall