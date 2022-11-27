Dave Schatzley: City should turn over homeless problem to county

It looks like the mayor of La Crosse will determine that our homeless problem (that he caused) is now an emergency so he can use taxpayer money to house them at city-owned properties.

Well, after last year at a motel over winter and a modern-day Woodstock taking over Houska Park the entire summer, how can he call this an emergency? The popularity the mayor sought has worn off badly. If you and many others can't come up with any solution after all this time, it's clear it wasn't your goal.

The mayor should be stopped from the declaration of an emergency, and the problem should be handed off to the county whose responsibility this was in the first place. The last thing the taxpayers of this city need is a Human Services Department in city government.

The city of La Crosse needs to review their duties and responsibilities that they are also failing at.

Dave Schatzley

La Crosse