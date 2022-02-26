Dave Schatzley: County agency should work with homeless

Why is the city of La Crosse spending over $1 million in taxpayer money on another homeless location on Mormon Coulee Road? The vast majority of our homeless are suffering with mental health issues. The city, Mayor Reynolds specifically, has taken on this task personally on our behalf, with our tax money.

Mental health is under the purview of County Human Services. They are the correct agency to handle this and we pay them taxes too for this service. Why have two taxpayer funded entities doing the same job?

I believe we can all imagine how well either of their track records have been. Public parks are for the public, not a campground for a select few. These big buck efforts will only multiply the problem.

Dave Schatzley

La Crosse

