I am reading the article (Aug. 15 Tribune) about the city wheel tax, and it makes me less than happy.
The people of this city are overtaxed as it is, and have been for some time. All I can read between the lines is that someone’s priorities are very out of order.
The city receives a lot of cash from the state every year in road funds and I wonder where this money is going. It’s not too hard to estimate how many years each type of roadway will last under normal circumstances. From there you must determine how many miles of road must be improved annually.
I see a lot of streets being completely replaced with new curb, storm sewers and all the bells and whistles when this wasn’t necessary.
Aside from emergency services, the city’s responsibility is to maintain the city’s infrastructure before it spends our tax dollars on unnecessary things I see a lot of around here.
“Every dollar that we raise (with the new tax) must be spent on the streets, on transportation,” Mayor Tim Kabat said.
I for one say you already raised those dollars and spent them on something else. It’s a little too late to return to the well because you didn’t do what you should have.
Dave Schatzley, La Crosse